Video: La crisis muestra su cara en Texas; un banco de comida en San Antonio distribuye 1 millón de libras de alimentos en un día

This is what I saw. Blistering heat. Folks in line since 7pm the night before. To get food. Hundreds of volunteers busting it to serve, so families could go home (probably to pass some out to their neighbors too) & get the nourishment they need.

— Robert R. Fike (@robfike) April 9, 2020