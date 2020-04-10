En homenaje a la memoria de su tío Roger, Floyd Mayweather asegura que será un entrenador leyenda

La nueva etapa de Floyd Mayweather en el boxeo ha llegado, pues ahora que no tiene pensado regresar al ring, el campeón mundial en cinco divisiones aseguró que su tiempo lo invertirá en apoyar a los jóvenes que quieren boxear, pues se convertirá en entrenador.
Esta decisión la tomó, después del fallecimiento de su tío Roger Mayweather, quien murió en marzo y entrenó a “Money” en 34 de las 50 peleas que tuvo como profesional, convirtiéndolo en el mejor libra por libra. Por lo tanto, como homenaje Floyd quiere seguir sus pasos y ayudar a la gente.
“Como muchos de ustedes saben, he tenido entrenadores increíbles que incluyeron a mi padre y mi tío. Debido a la reciente muerte de mi tío Roger, me sentí inspirado para ayudar a los que me rodean de la misma manera que han estado allí para mí todo el tiempo en mi carrera dentro del boxeo”, explicó Mayweather en sus redes sociales.
“Quiero dejar una impresión en los que me rodean y permitirles ver su potencial. Soy nuevo en el entrenamiento y hasta ahora he estado trabajando con personas sin experiencia en el boxeo, por lo tanto, estamos creciendo juntos. Pero les prometo, Seré uno de los mejores entrenadores del mundo”, agregó.
Floyd reconoció que quiere hacer una carrera como entrenador y convertirse en uno de los mejores, luego de que publicó en sus redes sociales un video donde enseñaba a su hijo Koraun Mayweather y luego su sobrino de 14 años el arte del pugilismo.
View this post on Instagram
This is my first day working with my 14yr old nephew @slugboi.chris who has absolutely NO boxing experience at all, and this is my second time doing mitt work. The first time was with my oldest son @kingkoraun which you may have seen I recently posted. As many of you know, I've had incredible trainers which included my dad and uncle. Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I’ve felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career. In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals. A true trainer wants the best out of their fighter and pushes them to the best of their abilities. I am new to helping people train as I’ve always been on the other side of the mitts. A fighter could be impressive at mitt work but it doesn’t make him a great fighter. A trainer could be impressive on the mitts but it doesn’t make him a great trainer. It has become a goal of mine to help others reach the best versions of themselves and walk with it in confidence. I want to leave an impression on those around me and allow them to see their potential. This quarantine period has allowed me to see the importance of unity and helping others grow. I want to do my part on this Earth and allow people to see the potential in themselves so that they can share it with the world. I am new at training and so far I've been working with people with no boxing experience, therefore we are growing together. But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world. Inspire and be inspired… 🎥 @tmtbside7
