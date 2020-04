Texas: Un camión de Amazon mató a dos mujeres en accidente; dos niños sobreviven “milagrosamente”

North freeway inbound at Rankin is shut down do to a multi car truck wreck that has resulted in two deaths. 3 year old injured but non life threatening. Investigators enroute freeway will be shut down for hours. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_D1Patrol @HCSOPatrol @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/HjL1y18H45

— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) April 10, 2020