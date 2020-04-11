Los pequeños y lujosos caprichos de Adele

Adele es una de las cantantes británicas más talentosas y populares del momento, con el tiempo ha logrado hacer una sólida carrera artística que le ha dejado una fortuna de aproximadamente $190 millones de dólares.
Y es que con su enorme talento la cantante llena los más grandes estadios y gracias a ello puede darse los más grandes lujos. Y si bien su enorme fortuna podría esfumarse luego de su atropellado divorcio, por el momento aún puede darse muchos de sus pequeños y lujosos caprichos. Aquí te contamos cuáles son.
Según un artículo publicado en el medio The Smoking Gun en el año 2011, las excentricidades de la británica durante sus conciertos incluyen excluir lista de personalidades VIP de sus conciertos y cierto tipo de comida en su camerino, aunque esto último puede que ya no se dé pues se sometió a una disciplinada rutina para bajar de peso.
La intérprete de “Hello” gustaba de tener sándwiches empaquetados sin tomate, vinagre, chile ni cítricos, además de ambientar el lugar con dos botellas de vino tinto de la mejor calidad y cervezas europeas, nunca americanas pues no le gustan.
This is 31…thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️
Pero sin duda la más grande es que no permite tener invitados especiales pues quiere que hasta el más íntimo de sus amigos pague para verla pues a ella le gusta donar lo que recauda a diferentes ONGs.
