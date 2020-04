¿Qué vio el telescopio espacial Hubble el día de tu cumpleaños?

View this post on Instagram

#Hubble30 Vote your favourite image for a Hubble Space Telescope anniversary calendar! Check what you have to do at the end of this post. 🎊 #Hubble30 Image Number 1 🎊 Hubble watches light echo from mysterious erupting star. This picture from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope's Advanced Camera for Surveys dramatically demonstrates the echoing of light through space caused by an unusual stellar outburst in January 2002. The image was taken on 17 December 2002. The image is combined from exposures taken through blue (B), green (V), and infrared (I) filters. Image credit: NASA, @europeanspaceagency and H.E. Bond (STScI) 📣 To celebrate three decades of success in science, engineering and culture, we at ESA/Hubble are sharing 30 hidden gems on Facebook and Instagram. The 12 images that receive the most likes will be used to produce a special Hubble 30th Anniversary Calendar for 2020. What do you have to do? ⭐ Follow our account ⭐ Hit ❤ on your favourite image(s) from the #Hubble30 series we are posting here ⭐ Leave us a comment on your favourite image(s) so we can easily contact you if you are the winner of one of the calendars.