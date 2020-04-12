Lamar Jackson sorprende con un nuevo (e inmenso) tatuaje

La joven sensación de la NFL, el quarterback Lamar Jackson, aprovechó la cuarentena para trabajar en la nueva tinta para su piel: un inmenso tatuaje que cubre todo su pecho con una dedicatoria especial.
En el tatuaje de la estrella de los Ravens de Baltimore se puede leer en primer plano la palabra “Familia”, así como el nombre de su madre “Felicia” y el de su difunto padre “Lamar” a los costados, con un balón de futbol americano al centro, rodeados de plumaje azul.
View this post on Instagram
Right before this quarantine I got the chance to link with the young south Florida legend himself @new_era8 mr MVP to get started on creating a monster piece we got a lot more in store for his story when it comes to the ink but we had to start it off with FAITH FAMILY AND FOOTBALL before anything else meeting this young man was definitely refreshing cause I can only name a handful of authentic ppl in the sports world and I’m happy most of my clients have been them like I said this piece was just the start and once this quarantine is over we getting right back in the lab but here’s your sneak peak #documentary coming soon but honestly I can see why jit might really be the new face of the nfl keep it up my boi 💪🏾 #nfl #explore #freehand #truss #truzz #zshit #bigz #954 #305 #561 #soflo #newera #coveruptheworldtour
Con apenas 23 años de edad, el Jugador Más Valioso de la Liga en la temporada 2019 se ha convertido en poco más de un año en uno de los nuevos ídolos del fútbol americano, gracias a la espectacular campaña que incluyó el liderato de la Liga de más pases de anotación (36) y el récord de todos los tiempos de más yardas por tierra para un mariscal de campo (1,206), mientras que como colegial, ganó el Trofeo Heisman, con los Cardinals de la Universidad de Louisville.
Te recomendamos:
Dak Prescott y Zeke Elliott hacen fiesta a pesar de las órdenes de aislamiento social
Recibe gratis las noticias más importantes y más leídas diariamente en tu email