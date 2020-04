Mujer olvida por completo a su novio y cinco años de su vida por una extraña condición

View this post on Instagram

Today is World Encephalitis Day! ‍ Encephalitis affects 500,000 people each year – and yet 78% of the global population do not know what it is. ‍ PLEASE help us to raise awareness of this devastating neurological condition. ‍ Link in bio for more information about World Encephalitis Day and how to find images to share.