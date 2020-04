Eva Mendes recordó a su hermano a cuatro años de su muerte con un emotivo mensaje

View this post on Instagram

⁣Little me on my big brother’s shoulders ❤ ⠀ ⠀ Today I celebrate my brother John. He would’ve been 57. We lost him almost 4 years ago. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ When I think back to our rocky relationship at times, I realize what he was doing. He was prepping me for the world. He made me tough as nails. And I thank him for that daily. I love you my big brother. And I know if you were here right now you’d be out there helping people who need it. Somehow I think you’re doing that anyway. ❤⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ From left to right, John, my sister Becky, my Mami, me and my sister Janet. ⠀⠀ ❤⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ I love you “pato que” ❤⠀⠀