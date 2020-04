Imagen de Luis Miguel y Selena Quintanilla juntos impacta Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait…⁣ ⁣ This #fbf picture of Selena and Luis Miguel has been going around social media, and even though it’s unclear when or where it happened, it must have been sometime during the early '90s. ⁣ ⁣ The vintage pic was first shared in 2018 by actress Ana de la Reguera’s mother, Nena de la Reguera.⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Click the link in bio to read more.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #Selena #SelenaQuintanilla #LuisMiguel