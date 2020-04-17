La curiosa protesta realizada en Huntington Beach contra la cuarentena en California

Protestaron contra las restricciones de "seguro en casa"... algunos con máscaras y separados en grupos
La curiosa protesta realizada en Huntington Beach contra la cuarentena en California
Las estadísticas oficiales de muertos con coronavirus son nada más la punta del iceberg,
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Un grupo de más de 100 manifestantes se reunieron el viernes en Huntington Beach en una manifestación contra las reglas de permanencia en el hogar para protegerse del coronavirus en California, parte de una serie de manifestaciones nacionales organizadas por grupos conservadores.

Los manifestantes, algunos con pancartas de Trump y banderas estadounidenses, en su mayoría no llevaban máscaras o no practicaban el distanciamiento social de estar al menos a seis pies de distancia.

Y algunos tenían pancartas con ideas sobre la propagación del coronavirus que difieren notablemente de los hallazgos científicos y las recomendaciones de los expertos.

Lo curioso fue observar en las redes sociales cómo algunos sí decidieron separarse en grupos más pequeños en la calle y otros sí usaron máscaras en la cara.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Sumate a las más de 300,000 personas que reciben nuestros boletines día a día

Suscríbete gratis
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?