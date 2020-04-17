La curiosa protesta realizada en Huntington Beach contra la cuarentena en California

Protestaron contra las restricciones de "seguro en casa"... algunos con máscaras y separados en grupos

Un grupo de más de 100 manifestantes se reunieron el viernes en Huntington Beach en una manifestación contra las reglas de permanencia en el hogar para protegerse del coronavirus en California, parte de una serie de manifestaciones nacionales organizadas por grupos conservadores.

Los manifestantes, algunos con pancartas de Trump y banderas estadounidenses, en su mayoría no llevaban máscaras o no practicaban el distanciamiento social de estar al menos a seis pies de distancia.

Y algunos tenían pancartas con ideas sobre la propagación del coronavirus que difieren notablemente de los hallazgos científicos y las recomendaciones de los expertos.

Lo curioso fue observar en las redes sociales cómo algunos sí decidieron separarse en grupos más pequeños en la calle y otros sí usaron máscaras en la cara.

“COVID-19 IS A LIE” reads the sign of a man wearing head-to-toe protective equipment. Can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/HCFKEULdsA — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 17, 2020

Okay I’m done. Another “liberate” protest, this time in Huntington Beach, California. And the guy with the “COVID-19 is a lie” sign – wearing a hazmat suit, mask, goggles, and gloves – says it all. pic.twitter.com/9nbS0c40L6 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 17, 2020

The “Freedom March” happening on Main St 🤢 Huntington Beach is 🗑 pic.twitter.com/jeSvph0TGJ — FOUR LOKO ONO (@Pimbitch) April 17, 2020