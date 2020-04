¡Los despreció! Landon Donovan no quiso jugar en el América

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to everyone involved for such an incredible day yesterday. I have finally found my new passion and I couldn't be more excited! We have a talented and passionate staff and are dedicated to putting smiles on people's faces and making San Diegans proud of this club. How we do anything is how we will do everything. See you at Torero Stadium in March 2020! @uslsandiego @thelocalssg #HereToStay #SDLoyal