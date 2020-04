Chefs de categoría Michelin sirven comida a gente sin hogar en medio de la crisis por la pandemia

View this post on Instagram

These last five weeks have been intense. Since we temporarily closed Alchemist and launched the charity organisation @junkfoodcph we have delivered over 20.000 meals to Copenhagen’s shelters for the homeless, seven days a week. 🌞🙌🏻 This has all been made possible thanks to our amazing volunteers and help from our producers and partners with everything from ingredients to transportation. ❤️💪🏼 Critical financial support has been provided by @seiercapital and Oak Foundation – and we are happy to announce that the most recent donation from @dreyersfond will secure funding for many meals to come for the homeless during this crisis. Thank you so much! 🙏🏻😊🥡