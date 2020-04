Video: Enorme víbora cascabel pierde la batalla contra un tejón en duelo texano

Badger with rattlesnake

Dibs! A badger prepares to feast on a western diamondback rattlesnake in Knox County. 📷 Heath WelchBadgers are unaffected by rattlesnake venom unless they are struck on the nose. Here’s more ‪http://bit.ly/TxBadger‬ with Texas Parks and Wildlife – Panhandle Wildlife – TPWD District 2

