El poblano Francisco Méndez, propietario de un famoso gimnasio de boxeo en NY, falleció por coronavirus

We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of Francisco Mendez. He was hospitalized in stable condition but had a unexpected complication which lead to his passing. We know he meant a lot to many, many of you and sorry this is the way you had to find out as family members at the moment can't notify each person individually but was important for everyone to know because of the family we all are. We hope you undertsand, keep his family in your prayers and keep on fighting on because that is what he would have wanted everyone to do. Remember, Tenemos todo menos miedo R.I.P Mr. Mendez #TeQueremosMucho | #MendezBoxing