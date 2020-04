Los Ángeles tiene el primer drive-thru de comidas con cannabis de los Estados Unidos

View this post on Instagram

Friends, we've missed you! After being closed for a month, we're excited to announce drive-thru and delivery starting tomorrow at 12pm. Menu preview available on our website Cannabis.cafe and food is under accessories. Swipe for details and we look forward to seeing you (from a safe distance) soon! ✨🌿 . . Drive-Thru: 1. Pull up the Cafe and a greeter will direct you to a parking spot. 2. Park, review menu on your phone or pre-order online. 3. From a distance, Flower Host takes your order. 4. Flower Host collects ID & payment 5. Receive order, exit, and enjoy at home! 6. Flower Host disinfects tablet and card reader after each use. . . . We want to thank you for your continued love and support. Our guests from all walks of life have truly made the cafe a special and memorable home.