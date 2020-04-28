¡Que la fuerza te acompañe! Descubre todo lo que llegará a Disney+ en mayo de 2020

The Rise Of Skywalker llegará a la plataforma de streaming

Tan solo 5 meses después de su lanzamiento, Disney+ ha acumulado ya 50 millones de usuarios alrededor del mundo, todo esto gracias a su gran cantidad de contenido que incluye importantes sagas de la cultura pop como Avengers y Star Wars.

En mayo, la casa de Mickey Mouse celebrará el día de Star Wars agregando una buena cantidad de contenido de esta saga. A continuación te dejamos con todo lo que llegará a Disney+ en mayo.

Disponible a partir del 1 de mayo:

Awesome Animals (Temporada 1)

Birth of Europe (Temporada 1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (Temporada 1)

CAR SOS (Temporada 1-7)

Disney Kirby Buckets (Temporada 1-3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Temporada 1)

Love & Vets (Temporada 1)

Nature’s Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (Temporada 1)

Primal Survivor (Temporada 1-4)

The Princess Bride

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (Temporada 1)

United States of Animals (Temporada 1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (Temporada 3)

Water Birds

Be Our Chef Episodio 106 – “Slimy Yet Satisfying”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episodio 711 – “Shattered”

Disney Family Sundays – Episodio 126 – “Star Wars: Clock”

One Day At Disney – Episodio 122 – “Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor”

Prop Culture Series – Estreno Todas las 8 Temporadas

Disponible a partir del 2 de mayo:

John Carter

Disponible a partir del 4 de mayo:

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series – Estreno, episodio 101 – “Directing”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Series – Final de la Temporada 7 “Victory and Death”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Disponible a partir del 8 de mayo:

Be Our Chef – Episodio 107- “Anyone Can Cook”

Disney Family Sundays – Episodio 127 – “Star Wars: Hanging Art”

One Day At Disney – Episodio 123 – “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episodio 102 – “Legacy”

Disney Insider – Episodio 105 – “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”

Disponible a partir del 15 de mayo:

Fury Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Be Our Chef – Episodio 108 – “Worth Melting For”

Disney Family Sundays – Episodio 128 “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”

One Day At Disney – Episodio 124 “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episodio 103 – “Cast”

It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Series Premiere – Episodio 101 – “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”

Disponible a partir del 15 de mayo:

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story

Disney Just Roll with It (Temporada 1)

Disney Mech-X4 (Temporada 1-2)

Disney Vampirina (Temporada 2)

Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM (Temporada 1)

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel’s Future Adventures (Temporada 2)

The Big Fib Series – Estreno, todos los 15 episodios disponibles

Be Our Chef – Episodio 109 – “Tiana’s Place”

Disney Family Sundays – Episodio 129 – “Bambi: Lanterns”

One Day At Disney – Episodio 125 “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episodio 104 “Technology”

It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episodio 102 – “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs”

Disponible a partir del 29 de mayo:

Disney Doc McStuffins (Temporada 5)

Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (Temporada 1)

Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (Temporada 1-2)

Mickey and the Seal

The Moon-Spinners

Violetta (Temporada 2)

Be Our Chef – Episodio 110 “Woody’s Lunchbox”

Disney Family Sundays – Episodio 130 “Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl”

One Day At Disney – Episodio 126 “Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculptor”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episodio 105 “Practical”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episodio 103 “Macot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners”