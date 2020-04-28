¡Que la fuerza te acompañe! Descubre todo lo que llegará a Disney+ en mayo de 2020

Tan solo 5 meses después de su lanzamiento, Disney+ ha acumulado ya 50 millones de usuarios alrededor del mundo, todo esto gracias a su gran cantidad de contenido que incluye importantes sagas de la cultura pop como Avengers y Star Wars.
En mayo, la casa de Mickey Mouse celebrará el día de Star Wars agregando una buena cantidad de contenido de esta saga. A continuación te dejamos con todo lo que llegará a Disney+ en mayo.
Disponible a partir del 1 de mayo:
Awesome Animals (Temporada 1)
Birth of Europe (Temporada 1)
Bride of Boogedy
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (Temporada 1)
CAR SOS (Temporada 1-7)
Disney Kirby Buckets (Temporada 1-3)
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Lost Treasures of Egypt (Temporada 1)
Love & Vets (Temporada 1)
Nature’s Half Acre
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prairie Dog Manor (Temporada 1)
Primal Survivor (Temporada 1-4)
The Princess Bride
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoo
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Survive the Tribe (Temporada 1)
United States of Animals (Temporada 1)
Unlikely Animal Friends (Temporada 3)
Water Birds
Be Our Chef Episodio 106 – “Slimy Yet Satisfying”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episodio 711 – “Shattered”
Disney Family Sundays – Episodio 126 – “Star Wars: Clock”
One Day At Disney – Episodio 122 – “Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor”
Prop Culture Series – Estreno Todas las 8 Temporadas
Disponible a partir del 2 de mayo:
John Carter
Disponible a partir del 4 de mayo:
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series – Estreno, episodio 101 – “Directing”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Series – Final de la Temporada 7 “Victory and Death”
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Disponible a partir del 8 de mayo:
Be Our Chef – Episodio 107- “Anyone Can Cook”
Disney Family Sundays – Episodio 127 – “Star Wars: Hanging Art”
One Day At Disney – Episodio 123 – “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episodio 102 – “Legacy”
Disney Insider – Episodio 105 – “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”
Disponible a partir del 15 de mayo:
Fury Files
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Be Our Chef – Episodio 108 – “Worth Melting For”
Disney Family Sundays – Episodio 128 “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”
One Day At Disney – Episodio 124 “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episodio 103 – “Cast”
It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Series Premiere – Episodio 101 – “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”
Disponible a partir del 15 de mayo:
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story
Disney Just Roll with It (Temporada 1)
Disney Mech-X4 (Temporada 1-2)
Disney Vampirina (Temporada 2)
Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Heartland Docs, DVM (Temporada 1)
Hello, Dolly!
Marvel’s Future Adventures (Temporada 2)
The Big Fib Series – Estreno, todos los 15 episodios disponibles
Be Our Chef – Episodio 109 – “Tiana’s Place”
Disney Family Sundays – Episodio 129 – “Bambi: Lanterns”
One Day At Disney – Episodio 125 “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episodio 104 “Technology”
It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episodio 102 – “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs”
Disponible a partir del 29 de mayo:
Disney Doc McStuffins (Temporada 5)
Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (Temporada 1)
Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (Temporada 1-2)
Mickey and the Seal
The Moon-Spinners
Violetta (Temporada 2)
Be Our Chef – Episodio 110 “Woody’s Lunchbox”
Disney Family Sundays – Episodio 130 “Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl”
One Day At Disney – Episodio 126 “Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculptor”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episodio 105 “Practical”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episodio 103 “Macot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners”
