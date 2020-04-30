El Príncipe Harry debutará en Netflix gracias a la Reina Isabel II

Aún al salir de la realeza, la sangre es un lazo permanente que puede servir de mucho
Por: Redacción

Después de que su esposa Meghan Markle prestara la voz para un ambicioso proyecto documental de Disney +, el príncipe Harry ha decidido no quedarse atrás, aunque recibió un poco de ayuda para ello, específicamente de su lazo sanguíneo.

El duque de Sussex – título ahora meramente honorífico- será quien narre el capítulo especial de la serie infantil animada “Thomas y sus amigos”, inspirada en el clásico cuento de la locomotora que Netflix ha decidido retomar ahora en una versión 3D.

Este capítulo en especial versará sobre la visita de su abuela, la Reina Isabel, acompañada de su hijo Charles (padre de Harry) a la estación de trenes donde Thomas vive las aventuras al lado de sus amigos.

Para el príncipe Harry este es un proyecto muy especial, ya que desde niño tuvo un gran cariño por la historia y por la caricatura que en su momento se emitiera sobre ella.

Incluso, en su infancia, el pequeño príncipe llevaba su mochila de la locomotora a la escuela junto con su hermano William.

“Thomas ha sido un rostro familiar y reconfortante para muchos familias durante los últimos 75 años, inspirando y educando a los niños en muchos temas importantes a través de sus emocionantes historias y personajes”, afirmó el hijo menor de Lady Di.

“Estoy muy orgulloso de participar en este episodio especial y le deseo a Thomas and Friends un cumpleaños muy feliz”.

