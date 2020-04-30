El Príncipe Harry debutará en Netflix gracias a la Reina Isabel II

View this post on Instagram
The Duke of Sussex will introduce a special edition of an animated children's program about "Thomas the Tank Engine," which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. The special episode, "Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine," features animations of the Queen and Prince Charles as a child. The program airs in the US on Netflix on Friday and the following day in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake! It will be available in more than 180 countries this year.
Después de que su esposa Meghan Markle prestara la voz para un ambicioso proyecto documental de Disney +, el príncipe Harry ha decidido no quedarse atrás, aunque recibió un poco de ayuda para ello, específicamente de su lazo sanguíneo.
El duque de Sussex – título ahora meramente honorífico- será quien narre el capítulo especial de la serie infantil animada “Thomas y sus amigos”, inspirada en el clásico cuento de la locomotora que Netflix ha decidido retomar ahora en una versión 3D.
Este capítulo en especial versará sobre la visita de su abuela, la Reina Isabel, acompañada de su hijo Charles (padre de Harry) a la estación de trenes donde Thomas vive las aventuras al lado de sus amigos.
Prince Harry is taking a special journey down memory lane to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Thomas the Tank Engine. ❤️ The Duke of Sussex recorded a celebratory introduction for a special episode of the popular children's show, Thomas & Friends, to celebrate the beloved childhood story he has had "fond memories of growing up with."

🇧🇷🇵🇹 Príncipe Harry gravou uma participação no especial de aniversário 75 anos do personagem infantil Thomas – no Brasil "Thomas e seus amigos".
Para el príncipe Harry este es un proyecto muy especial, ya que desde niño tuvo un gran cariño por la historia y por la caricatura que en su momento se emitiera sobre ella.
Incluso, en su infancia, el pequeño príncipe llevaba su mochila de la locomotora a la escuela junto con su hermano William.
#PrinceHarry & Thomas the Tank Engine: A Journey
P.S. #PrinceHarry learned to make binoculars on his 1st day of school.🥰
Watch #ThomasAndFriends on Netflix US on May 1
Program will be available in Canada, Australia in late May, along with 180 countries around the world this year pic.twitter.com/ciBXQwhGQU
“Thomas ha sido un rostro familiar y reconfortante para muchos familias durante los últimos 75 años, inspirando y educando a los niños en muchos temas importantes a través de sus emocionantes historias y personajes”, afirmó el hijo menor de Lady Di.
“Estoy muy orgulloso de participar en este episodio especial y le deseo a Thomas and Friends un cumpleaños muy feliz”.
The Duke of Sussex, #princeharry has fond memories of growing up watching Thomas, The Tank Engine. Prince Harry will be introducing a special episode of Thomas and Friends for their 75th anniversary, streaming on Netflix, May 1, 2020.
