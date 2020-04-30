El Príncipe Harry debutará en Netflix gracias a la Reina Isabel II

View this post on Instagram

The Duke of Sussex will introduce a special edition of an animated children's program about "Thomas the Tank Engine," which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. The special episode, "Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine," features animations of the Queen and Prince Charles as a child. The program airs in the US on Netflix on Friday and the following day in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake! It will be available in more than 180 countries this year. #thedukeofsussex #theduchessofsussex #princeharry #meghanmarkle #thomasandfriends #theroyalfamily #special #netflix #75years 🚂 🧡