Les dio una paliza a todos: Tom Brady recaudó la cantidad más grande en el All In Challenge

I’m going ALL IN for the ALL-IN Challenge and kicking it off the right way! This challenge is all about taking what might be a typical donation and making it EXTRAORDINARY to help feed those in need during this devastating crisis!! So one lucky person is going to win the sports experience of a lifetime – I’m not sure any sports fan has ever done this!! Go to allinchallenge.com and donate $10 or $25 for a chance to win this incredible experience. Per my last video my challenge went out to my guys @kevinhart4real , @meekmill , @joelembiid , @bensimmons , @arod , @magicjohnson and at my daughter @krubinn suggestion TikTok stars @charlidamelio and @dixiedamelio ! Let’s Go!!! #ALLINCHALLENGE