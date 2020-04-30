‘Rocketman’, ‘The Graduate’, ‘GoodFellas’ y más… Todo lo que llegará a Hulu en mayo de 2020

Si buscas refrescar tus opciones de entretenimiento y tener horas de contenido variado, tanto de televisión como de streaming, Hulu es una muy buena opción. En el mes de mayo, la plataforma se llenará de interesantes opciones, desde ‘Rocketman’. una de las mejores biopics de los últimos años, hasta clásicos como ‘The Graduate’.
A continuación te dejamo con todo lo que llegará a Hulu en mayo.
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 1 DE MAYO:
A Life Less Ordinary
Aeon Flux
Assassination Tango
Batman Begins
Billy the Kid
Bloom, Season 2
Brick Mansions
Crooked Hearts
Demolition Man
Escape from Alcatraz
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
GoodFellas
Harry Benson: Shoot First
House of D
Megamind
Men With Brooms
Molly
Monster House
Mutant Species
Pathology
Planet 51
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Sands of Iwo Jima
Slums of Beverly Hills
Some Kind of Hero
Soul Food
Sprung
Strategic Air Command
Tamara
Tank Girl
The Conjuring
The Dark Knight
The Graduate
The Green Mile
The Patriot
The Whistleblower
Treasure Hounds
Universal Soldier
Walking Tall
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 5 DE MAYO
Vikings, (Season 6A)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 8 DE MAYO
Into the Dark: Delivered
Solar Opposites, (Season 1)
Spaceship Earth
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 12 DE MAYO
The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, Special
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 15 DE MAYO
73 Questions, (Season 2)
Andy Explores, (Season 1)
Beat Bobby Flay, (Seasons 8 and 9)
Caribbean Life, (Season 15)
Chopped, (Seasons 37 through 39)
Community en Español, (Seasons 1 through 6)
Drag Me, (Season 1)
Epic Conversations, (Season 1)
Fast N’ Loud, (Season 15)
From the Test Kitchen, (Season 1)
Gold Rush, (Season 8)
Handcrafted, (Season 1)
Iconic Characters, (Season 2)
It’s a Disaster
It’s Alive With Brad, (Season 2)
Molly Tries, (Season 1)
Murder in the Heartland, (Season 2)
Open Door, (Season 2)
On the Market, (Season 1)
Property Brothers, (Seasons 12 and 13)
Reverse Engineering, (Season 1)
Street Outlaws, (Seasons 8 and 9)
The Great, (Season 1)
The Great Food Truck Race, (Seasons 8 and 9)
The Little Couple, (Seasons 13 and 14)
Worst Cooks in America, (Season 14)
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 19 DE MAYO
Like Crazy
Story of the Soaps, Special
Trial by Fire
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 20 DE MAYO
Ultimate Tag, Series premiere on Fox
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 22 DE MAYO
Holey Moley (Season 2 premiere on ABC)
Rocketman
Premature
To Tell the Truth (Season 5 premiere on ABC)
Top End Wedding
Painter and the Thief
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 25 DE MAYO
The Tracker
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 26 DE MAYO
I Still Believe
DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 28 DE MAYO
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 7 premiere on ABC)
Ramy (Season 2)
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
