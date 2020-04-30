‘Rocketman’, ‘The Graduate’, ‘GoodFellas’ y más… Todo lo que llegará a Hulu en mayo de 2020

También llegará el estreno de la séptima temporada de Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Si buscas refrescar tus opciones de entretenimiento y tener horas de contenido variado, tanto de televisión como de streaming, Hulu es una muy buena opción. En el mes de mayo, la plataforma se llenará de interesantes opciones, desde ‘Rocketman’. una de las mejores biopics de los últimos años, hasta clásicos como ‘The Graduate’.

A continuación te dejamo con todo lo que llegará a Hulu en mayo.

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 1 DE MAYO:

A Life Less Ordinary

Aeon Flux

Assassination Tango

Batman Begins

Billy the Kid

Bloom, Season 2

Brick Mansions

Crooked Hearts

Demolition Man

Escape from Alcatraz

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Gloria

GoodFellas

Harry Benson: Shoot First

House of D

Megamind

Men With Brooms

Molly

Monster House

Mutant Species

Pathology

Planet 51

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Sands of Iwo Jima

Slums of Beverly Hills

Some Kind of Hero

Soul Food

Sprung

Strategic Air Command

Tamara

Tank Girl

The Conjuring

The Dark Knight

The Graduate

The Green Mile

The Patriot

The Whistleblower

Treasure Hounds

Universal Soldier

Walking Tall

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 5 DE MAYO

Vikings, (Season 6A)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 8 DE MAYO

Into the Dark: Delivered

Solar Opposites, (Season 1)

Spaceship Earth

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 12 DE MAYO

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, Special

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 15 DE MAYO

73 Questions, (Season 2)

Andy Explores, (Season 1)

Beat Bobby Flay, (Seasons 8 and 9)

Caribbean Life, (Season 15)

Chopped, (Seasons 37 through 39)

Community en Español, (Seasons 1 through 6)

Drag Me, (Season 1)

Epic Conversations, (Season 1)

Fast N’ Loud, (Season 15)

From the Test Kitchen, (Season 1)

Gold Rush, (Season 8)

Handcrafted, (Season 1)

Iconic Characters, (Season 2)

It’s a Disaster

It’s Alive With Brad, (Season 2)

Molly Tries, (Season 1)

Murder in the Heartland, (Season 2)

Open Door, (Season 2)

On the Market, (Season 1)

Property Brothers, (Seasons 12 and 13)

Reverse Engineering, (Season 1)

Street Outlaws, (Seasons 8 and 9)

The Great, (Season 1)

The Great Food Truck Race, (Seasons 8 and 9)

The Little Couple, (Seasons 13 and 14)

Worst Cooks in America, (Season 14)

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 19 DE MAYO

Like Crazy

Story of the Soaps, Special

Trial by Fire

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 20 DE MAYO

Ultimate Tag, Series premiere on Fox

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 22 DE MAYO

Holey Moley (Season 2 premiere on ABC)

Rocketman

Premature

To Tell the Truth (Season 5 premiere on ABC)

Top End Wedding

Painter and the Thief

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 25 DE MAYO

The Tracker

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 26 DE MAYO

I Still Believe

DISPONIBLE A PARTIR DEL 28 DE MAYO

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 7 premiere on ABC)

Ramy (Season 2)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill