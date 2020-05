Aumentan búsquedas de Carmen Electra en sitio para adultos gracias a ‘The Last Dance’

View this post on Instagram

The day I interviewed for “The Last Dance” was hilarious 🙌🏼 they showed me clips from Vegas & MJ talking about it 🔥🔥🔥#chicagobulls #thelastdance #makeup by @ash_kholm HAIR @johnnystuntz ❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤