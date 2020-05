Conoce la increíble mansión donde vivieron los Kardashian y que será subastada a finales de mayo

VIRTUAL VIEWINGS EP 18 | MALIBU, CA

VIRTUAL VIEWINGS EP 18 | MALIBU, CAUnmatched Pacific Ocean views, direct beach access, and indoor-outdoor entertaining await you at 31654 Broad Beach Road. Unwind in the open-plan layout, and soak up the California sunshine from any area of this luxurious escape. To view the full virtual viewing and register to bid online, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or click the link in our bio

Posted by Concierge Auctions on Saturday, May 2, 2020