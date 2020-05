Michelle Obama ofrece hermosas palabras a Marian Robinson, su mamá con un tierno video

View this post on Instagram

As we head into Mother’s Day weekend, I’m reflecting on the lessons that my mom taught me and my brother Craig over the years. When we were growing up, she always gave us the space to ask questions and share our ideas. And she always took us seriously, carefully considering what we had to say and responding with thoughtful questions, and plenty of encouragement. All along, she was empowering us to be ourselves, kindling the unique flame burning inside each of us. She laid out the blueprint for how I have raised my own girls. Mom, you are my rock and my best friend, and you have been a guiding light throughout my life. I love you! ❤️ #IAmBecoming