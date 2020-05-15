¿Se parecen realmente Adele y la actriz Sarah Paulson?

View this post on Instagram

That is Adele's change in 5 years! She was, is and always will be beautiful no matter what! She has changed her lifestyle for her health, not because of other people but because of herself and her son. Also because it is so important, especially for her job! And of course she is much healthier now. She made a huge step in her life, and she did it amazingly so that should be appreciated not criticised! Us Daydreamers are always here to support our idol whatever she chooses to do, because at the end of everything she is allowed to do whatever she wants on her own skin and in her own life, just like every other person in this world! Before you even start writing negative stuff I will just warn you that you will be blocked. My page is not a place for people who don't support Adele. That's why it's called a fan page, if you're not a fan and if you don't support Adele then move forward! And if you spotted a tan difference on these two photos the reason is cameras, lightning, editing and the other stuff! 🤍