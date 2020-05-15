¿Se parecen realmente Adele y la actriz Sarah Paulson?

El escrutinio, justificado o no, al que se ha sometido el aspecto físico de Adele durante los últimos meses, tras salir a la luz una serie de fotografías suyas en las que se la veía mucho más delgada, ha conseguido que muchas personas se den cuenta de que les recuerda a la actriz Sarah Paulson.
Sarah Paulson's all for people thinking she and Adele look alike! https://t.co/n7KPAS2V2i pic.twitter.com/KN7OKLfUso
— HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) May 14, 2020
View this post on Instagram
That is Adele's change in 5 years! She was, is and always will be beautiful no matter what! She has changed her lifestyle for her health, not because of other people but because of herself and her son. Also because it is so important, especially for her job! And of course she is much healthier now. She made a huge step in her life, and she did it amazingly so that should be appreciated not criticised! Us Daydreamers are always here to support our idol whatever she chooses to do, because at the end of everything she is allowed to do whatever she wants on her own skin and in her own life, just like every other person in this world! Before you even start writing negative stuff I will just warn you that you will be blocked. My page is not a place for people who don't support Adele. That's why it's called a fan page, if you're not a fan and if you don't support Adele then move forward! And if you spotted a tan difference on these two photos the reason is cameras, lightning, editing and the other stuff! 🤍 #adele #change #difference #transformation #dress #hair #black #legs #shoes #glow #glam
Las comparaciones entre las dos artistas han conseguido que la intérprete de ‘American Horror Story’ se volviera trending topic en varias ocasiones y el debate sobre su aparente parecido con Adele ha acabado por llegar a sus oídos.
“Lo que me gustaría de verdad es que compararan mi talento con el suyo, para equipararlos. Aunque honestamente… no sería verdad, porque nadie está a su altura. Lo cual resulta muy molesto“, ha bromeado Sarah durante una entrevista a EW Live para dejar claro que se siente muy halagada de que alguien use su nombre en la misma frase que el de Adele.
“Me conformo con que digan que nos parecemos. ¡Es guapísima!”, ha concluido.
View this post on Instagram
بهیچکس بغیر خودتون مربوط نیست که شما چاقین یا لاغرین. شما باید تناسب اندام داشته باشین بخاطر حفظ سلامتی خودتون. هر وقت که از نظر روحی به این نتیجه رسیدین که از پرخوری یا از چاقیتون عاجز شدین شروع به رژیم بکنین در غیر اینصورت رژیم گرفتن بخاطر متلک عقدس خانوم یا حتی غرغرهای پارتنرتون خیلی کوتاه مدته و دوباره برمیگرده. تغییر لایف استایل زمانی اتفاق میفته که هم با مغزت و هم با قلبت به تغییری که قراره بکنی ایمان داشته باشی . . #weightloss #baharan_diet_microblading #رژیم_غیر_حضوری#رژیم_حضوری #کاهش_سایز#کاهش_وزن#کاهش_سایز_شکم#رژیم#رژیم_غذایی_سالم#رژیم_درمانی#رژیم_غذایی#لاغري#لاغری_شکم#میکروبلیدینگ_ابرو#میکروپیگمنتیشن#بهاران_دایت_میکروبلیدینگ #adele
Hace unas semanas la cantante publicó una imagen para celebrar su 32 cumpleaños, en la que posaba enfundada en un mini-vestido y luciendo un intenso moreno. Se trataba de la primera instantánea actual que compartía en sus redes sociales desde que otras, realizadas por los paparazzi durante sus vacaciones en la isla de Anguila a principios de año, causaran un gran revuelo por el evidente cambio que se había producido en la figura de la artista.
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email