Khloé Kardashian apareció sin ropa para presumir su cuerpo con un sostén semitransparente 

View this post on Instagram

Last stops! We dropped by Dallas, Texas and headed down under to Sydney, Australia for the last leg of our Open Casting tour ✈️ We met women redefining beauty in every shape, size, and background. Who do you think will be in the new #GoodSquad?! ❤️ Special thanks to our partners @imgmodels @weloveyourgenes and @klarna.usa • Video by @jakemoore