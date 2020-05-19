Kim Kardashian regala pecaminosa vista de sus grandes atributos gracias este profundo escote

La siempre bella Kim Kardashian volvió a paralizar las redes con una inédita postal en la que presume un look rubio como el que usaba de antaño.
En ella, la famosa socialité arrasó al exponer sin mayores miramientos sus grandes atributos gracias a un muy profundo y pecaminoso escote.
View this post on Instagram
🤩 You guys! WHO wants a share in $50K prize to pay your bills?! (5 winners each get $10K to spend however they wish) #Ad Open WORLDWIDE 🌏 . . . 🚨 Here is the best part. In addition, @CuratedBusinesses will also be donating 5 meals for each person who enters this sweepstakes to the Feeding America Charity with a max donation of 500,000 meals. How amazing is that! 🤩 So, by entering to win you are also helping those in need. 👏🏽 . . . TO ENTER, IT’S SIMPLE ⤵️ . . . 1️⃣ Go to @letthelordbewithyou NOW > You must FOLLOW everyone that he is following (it only takes 90 seconds to enter). . . . 2️⃣ Come back here & tell me what you're going to do with this prize. Would you keep it all for yourself or share it with someone else… 💳🤷🏼♀️ Comments on my archived video are still valid! 🥰 . . . You MUST ENTER VIA @letthelordbewithyou to be eligible! . . . This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Instagram. By entering, entrants confirm that they are 18+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility and liability, and agree to Instagram's terms of use. This sweepstakes will be live on my page for ONLY 48 hours then the post will be ARCHIVED (to avoid confusion) after the contest ends officially on Wednesday May 20th, 2020 at 7.00pm PDT. So make sure you enter NOW! Comments left on this image on my page, @letthelordbewithyou & @curatedbusinesses are valid. Profiles must be on PUBLIC until the winner is announced. The winner will be announced at www.curatedbusinesses.comwebsite & their Instagram, BY 7pm Monday 25th May 2020. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law. . . PERMITS TP 20/00647 & LTPS/20/43634
Aunque el objetivo de la publicación es promocionar un concurso del cual forma parte, la provocativa imagen logró superar en muy poco tiempo el millón de likes.
Además, sus seguidores no dejaron pasar la oportunidad de alabar su belleza así como de preguntar si realmente volvió a ser rubia o se trata simplemente de una imagen antigua.
View this post on Instagram
Tropical vibes 🌴 🦜 I’m wearing @kkwbeauty 90s Supermodel Lip Liner, 90s Supermodel Matte Lipstick, KKW x Winnie Secret Gloss, Bronze Heaven Eyeshadow Palette, Classic Shimmer Blush Palette and Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer in Rose Gold. Shop my look now at KKWBEAUTY.COM 📷 @donnatrope Make Up: @maryphillips Hair: @chrisappleton1
- El sexy escotazo con el que Kim Kardashian celebró sus 170 millones de seguidores en Instagram
- Kim Kardashian saca a la venta cubrebocas a juego con su famosa marca de fajas
- La sexy mejor amiga de Kylie Jenner explota Instagram con un pequeño bikini azul de tanguita
- Lady Gaga expone sus tatuajes con un pequeño top blanco y se deja ver como pocas veces
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email