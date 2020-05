Google te da GRATIS una Nest Mini, su bocina inteligente más pequeña

View this post on Instagram

Hey Google, turn up the volume. . Nest Mini now has a mightier sound in a mini package. Oh, and the speaker fabric? Made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic, so you can feel good about taking a step in the sustainable direction. . Nest Mini can also be mounted on a wall, so you can place it in any room that could use a little help from Google Assistant. Play music and entertainment with just your voice, know what’s on your schedule while you’re making eggs and know if you need that umbrella-ella-ella. ☔️ . See what else Nest Mini can do for you at just $49; pre-order now.. Available October 22nd at Google Store, link in bio. . #madebygoogle #nestmini