Jennifer López alza la voz tras jornada de protestas: “No dejen que gane el odio.. ¡necesitamos un cambio!”

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character…” MLK My beautiful friends… This is a matter of humanity!!! Of goodness and basic human kindness and decency!!! My heart is breaking. So many people are hurting right now. How can anyone say they love this country and not do something when they see lives cut short because of the color of their skin? We need to erase the fear and hatred that exists. Not erase people. We are all God’s children. We need to love and appreciate all the beautiful things that every individual person is. There are more of us who live a life of love and acceptance than those who live in rage and hate. Do not let the angry, and hateful win!! Say something. Do something. Let’s build bridges not burn them. We have lost our way these past few years but we can find our way back. We need to speak up and speak love. Every chance we get… we need to storm the polls in November and VOTE… we need change!!! Somethings got to change!! 🙏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿 #JusticeForGerogeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #TooManyOthers