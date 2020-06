Carísimo por cierto: Conoce el lujoso reloj que le quitaron a Carlos Salcedo

View this post on Instagram

White dial AP with a black and white attire 😎Do you color-match your watch to your outfit? Or Is there a watch that works with everything from jeans and a t-shirt to a suit and more?👔👖👕 Share your thoughts below, we're really interested to know what you guys think about this topic…👇 – – – – – #chrono24 #c24ig #ap #royaloak #audemarspiguet #apro #watchstyle #lifestyleshot #watchphotography #wristshot #watchshot #blackandwhite