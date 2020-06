Concesionario deja caer un Corvette C8 del gato hydraulico, el dueño está furioso

View this post on Instagram

Yes, this is my car. I did not want this to to be shared publicly until after the dealer had the opportunity to correct this crappy situation. Apparently some idiots in their service department took it upon themselves to try and get some clout from my misfortune by taking pictures and sharing them with out my consent. To the fellow C8 owners, please ensure your dealer is aware of the diagram in the second picture before you leave your car with them.#LT2 #c8corvette #c8 #chevrolet #mishap #c8mishap #chevroletperformance #chevroletcorvette #stingray #stingraycorvette #jmspedalmax @team_corvette @thec8page @_c8corvette @thecorvettec8 @corvette_ambassador1953 @corvette @maxxperfectiondetailing @premiervinylworks