Células madre: la esperanza para Nick Cordero a la que se aferra su esposa

One year ago today was Elvis’s due date. We planned a dinner reservation at Del Friscos, our favorite restaurant in NYC. We were advised to plan a big date night on the due date so we weren’t depressed if he didn’t come that day. We had such a lovely dinner, soaking in the last days of just us. Elvis was born 5 days later so I’m so glad we celebrated this night! If you are pregnant right now I would suggest doing this on your due date. Create a fun “date night” with your person and celebrate each other. 🤍