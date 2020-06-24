¡Ya para qué! Novak Djokovic se disculpó por el Adria Tour y pidió a los asistentes hacerse la prueba del COVID-19

Con el mundo del deporte aún en pausa en muchas disciplinas debido a la pandemia del coronavirus, Novak Djokovic organizó el pasado 13 de junio el Adria Tour, un torneo benéfico de tenis que contó con la presencia de varias estrellas europeas del deporte blanco y se convirtió en un foco de infección del coronavirus debido que no se tomaron las correctas precauciones sanitarias.
Today's press conference was emotional, at which Novak Djokovic and Biserka Petrovic met when they reminisced and evoked memories of Drazen Petrovic. ⠀ "The Adria Tour is of a charity character and I would like to thank everyone who showed good will to provide their help and contribute to the organization in the best possible way for Zadar, but also for Belgrade, in a very short time. I would like to thank the Croatian Tennis Association, the City of Zadar and everyone who made this event possible right here. This is my first time in Zadar and I am very excited. I hope that these few days the tennis spectacle will be equally nicely watched both in the stands and off the court. I would like to congratulate Danilo Petrovic and Pedja Krstin on the qualification. This is a fantastic group of eight players and I am sure that great tennis will be played in Zadar. " – said @djokernole. ⠀ The #AdriaTour in Zadar is ready to begin!
Desde que el brote de coronavirus llegó a Europa, Djokovic se mostró escéptico sobre la enfermedad e incluso llegó a cuestionar las medidas que se tomarán en el US Open de agosto próximo. Quizá por ello, durante el Adria Tour que él organizó en Serbia, no se respetaron dichos protocolos y esto trajo como consecuencia que tenistas como Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki y el propio Novak Djokovic, así como entrenadores y esposas de los deportistas dieran positivos a COVID-19.
Este martes, Djokovic lanzó un comunicado de prensa en el que pidió disculpas por el torneo e invitó al público que asistió a los juegos a realizarse la prueba del coronavirus.
“Lamento mucho que nuestro torneo haya causado daño. Todo lo que los organizadores y yo hicimos el mes pasado, lo hicimos con un corazón puro y con intenciones sinceras. Creíamos que el torneo cumplía con todos los protocolos de salud y la salud de nuestra región parecía estar en buenas condiciones para finalmente unir a las personas por razones filantrópicas. Nos equivocamos y fue muy pronto. No puedo expresar lo apenado que estoy por esto y todos los casos de infección. Si fuiste al Adria Tour o estuviste cerca de alguno de los asistentes, por favor hazte la prueba y practica el distanciamiento social”, escribió Djokovic.
Tras el brote de COVID, el Adria Tour quedó cancelado.
After today's meeting of all members of the Organizing Committee of Adria Tour, it has been decided that the tournament could not be continued and, therefore, the matches in Banja Luka and Sarajevo will not be held. ⠀ "We are extremely sorry that we have to stop organizing the upcoming tennis tournaments in Banja Luka and Sarajevo. We were looking forward to promoting sports and providing financial support to local players, as well as to the audience finally seeing Novak Djokovic and other tennis players live, after many years of waiting. Unfortunately, due to all the events that happened in the last few days, we have decided that the most important thing right now is to stabilize the epidemiological situation, as well as for everyone to recover", said the Adria Tour director, Djordje Djokovic. ⠀ "We thank all the participants from the Tennis Association of Republika Srpska, the city of Sarajevo, all those who worked hard in the previous days to prepare these events. We appreciate that and we are remaining friends, while hoping that we will make our idea happen, as soon as the conditions allow it", Djokovic emphasized. ⠀ In the end, Djordje Djokovic reminded that the idea of Adria Tour sports event was of charity nature, with the goal of helping players from the region increase their earnings, supporting charity organizations and promoting good values. ⠀ "We now remain focused on supporting all those who have been infected with the Covid-19, wishing them to recover as soon as possible", said the Organizing Committee.
