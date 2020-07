Forrest Gump de la vida real: Coree Woltering atraviesa Wisconsin corriendo en tres semanas y rompe récord

View this post on Instagram

Been MIA, but here’s a quick update. Didn’t get the blog up this morning, but will put days 7-9 up tonight. Why a picture of me on the road? Today is the day we finally get to the Kettlebowl Segment AND that means we get to make THE TURN! Why is the turn important? The this begins the section of longer road connectors and less technical trail. Bring on the road! I am currently a few miles ahead of record pace, but with ~750 miles to go, anything can happen. Let’s goooo! Thank you to all that have been reaching out!