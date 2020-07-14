La conmovedora carta que publicó el exnovio de Naya Rivera

La trágica muerte de Naya Rivera en las aguas del Lago Piru, en California, despertó todo tipo de mensajes de condolencias por parte del mundo del espectáculo y en especial de quienes trabajaron o conocieron a la actriz. Ahora, se conoció una conmovedora carta que un exnovio de la estrella de Glee le escribió a modo de despedida en la que le confiesa: “Nunca he dejado ni dejaré de amarte“.
“Mi dulce Naya: decir que estoy devastado sería quedarse corto. Esto es una pesadilla. Cada día se hace más difícil. Sin embargo, me aferro a la esperanza de que te encuentren“, escribió en su cuenta de Instagram el ex de Rivera y también actor Tahj Mowri.
El mensaje fue escrito antes de que las autoridades de la policía del condado de Ventura confirmaran la muerte de la actriz, que se encontraba desaparecida desde el pasado 8 de julio, cuando salió a navegar junto a su hijo de cuatro años por las aguas del lago Piru, a unos 90 kilómetros de Los Ángeles, en California.
“Crecimos y nos hicimos adultos juntos. Fuiste mi primera experiencia con todo; amor, intimidad, desamor. Nos rompimos los corazones y luego los reparamos juntos, más de una vez. Nunca dejaré de pensar en ti“, continúa la romántica y postrera misiva el actor y cantante de 34 años.
View this post on Instagram
My sweet Naya – to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found. We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together…more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been. I pray deeply for the Rivera family and that God blankets them with strength, peace, and love right now. Mychal and Nickayla – you will always be like younger siblings to me and I love you dearly. I watched you two grow up into beautiful adults. George and Yolanda – whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you. I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time. I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give. I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely. Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will. ♥️
Y luego, Mowry le hace a la actriz, fallecida a la edad de 33 años, una confesión: “Ninguna mujer alcanzó nunca lo que tú me diste o me hiciste sentir. Nunca me gustó admitirlo, pero nunca he dejado de amarte. Una parte de mí siempre deseó el día en que Dios nos volviera a unir para ser lo que soñamos que podríamos haber sido”.
Luego, el joven actor añade que “extraña profundamente” a la actriz, dice que tiene aún esperanza de volver a verla, manda un abrazo a su familia y concluye con una nueva declaración de amor: “Te voy a amar por siempre. Siempre lo hice y siempre lo voy a hacer“.
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email