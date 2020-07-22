Kanye West pidió divorcio a Kim Kardashian, acusa a Kris Jenner de ‘supremacía blanca’

Kanye West volvió a dar de que hablar en Twitter con sus declaraciones escandalosas que tienen a todos pendiente a su red social.
El rapero se lanzó en contra de la madre de Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner y le acusó de ser una “supremacista blanca”.
West publicó una captura de pantalla de mensajes de texto que le ha mandado a Jenner que no le ha contestado los mensajes.
“Este es Ye, ¿quieres hablar o quieres ir a guerra?” fue el texto que West le mandó a su suegra.
White supremacy at its highest no cap pic.twitter.com/ympa6oHTDh
— ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020
En otro mensaje dijo que se ha querido divorciar de su esposa y dejó entrever que hubo una infidelidad.
“He intentado divorciarme de Kim desde que se vio con Meek [Mill] en el Waldolf por la ‘reforma penitenciaria'”, escribió West.
They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me
I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for “prison reform”
I got 200 more to go
This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me
— ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020
“Meek is mi amigo y fue respetuoso, Kim estuvo fuera de lugar”, publicó West dejando entrever que Kim quería más con el rapero.
Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???
— ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020
“Kris y Kim mandaron un comunicado sin mi consentimiento, eso no es lo que una esposa debería de hacer… supremacía blanca”, agregó en otro tweet.
Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval … that’s not what a wife should do White supremacy
— ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020
En otro mensaje, West habló de que probablemente no vería a sus hijos hasta que cumplieran la mayoría de edad.
ALL POSITIVITY WHEN THE DEVIL ATTACKS EVEN IF I NEVER SEE MY KIDS TILL THEY ARE 18 CAUSE YOU BELIEVE WHITE PEOPLE ON GOD NORTH WITH NEVER BE EXPLOITED BY THE SYSTEM OF WHITE SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/AvBkatDheG
— ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020
