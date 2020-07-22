Kanye West pidió divorcio a Kim Kardashian, acusa a Kris Jenner de ‘supremacía blanca’

Kanye West volvió a dar de que hablar en Twitter con sus declaraciones escandalosas que tienen a todos pendiente a su red social.

El rapero se lanzó en contra de la madre de Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner y le acusó de ser una “supremacista blanca”.

West publicó una captura de pantalla de mensajes de texto que le ha mandado a Jenner que no le ha contestado los mensajes.

“Este es Ye, ¿quieres hablar o quieres ir a guerra?” fue el texto que West le mandó a su suegra.

White supremacy at its highest no cap pic.twitter.com/ympa6oHTDh

En otro mensaje dijo que se ha querido divorciar de su esposa y dejó entrever que hubo una infidelidad.

“He intentado divorciarme de Kim desde que se vio con Meek [Mill] en el Waldolf por la ‘reforma penitenciaria'”, escribió West.

They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me

I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for “prison reform”

I got 200 more to go

This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me

— ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020