¿Gwyneth Paltrow y Chris Martin nunca fueron realmente una pareja?

“Instead of people approaching me with, ‘Why did you say that?’, they now approach me with, ‘How do you do that?’” In 2014, #GwynethPaltrow introduced the phrase “conscious uncoupling” to the mainstream, when she announced the break up of her marriage. She expected it would attract attention, but never the widespread mockery and anger that came next. In #BritishVogue’s September 2020 issue, she writes candidly about her separation, and shares the lessons she's learned about cultivating a successful – even loving – relationship with an ex. Click the link in bio to read her essay in full. #VogueHope