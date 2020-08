Tras 10 años de noviazgo, Conor McGregor le propone matrimonio a Dee Devlin

View this post on Instagram

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there, especially my own father and Dee’s Da. I got to spend the day with loved ones at Crumlin boxing club. Not a bad day at all! Bout to bust open a fresh case of Proper Twelve right now and turn it into Daddy’s day #WhosYourDaddy ❤️ Have a good one everyone. Sláinte 🥃