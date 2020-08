Aparecen miles de pescados muertos en la bahía de Miami

View this post on Instagram

🚨WATER QUALITY UPDATE🚨 We detected high levels of bacteria at Morningside Park, José Martí Park, Brickell Bay Drive, Kennedy Park, Grove Harbor & Matheson Hammock. This is likely due to rain from Tropical Storm Isaias, the succession of hot, calm days we had before the storm, and the fact that the samples were taken at high tide under breezy conditions. ⁣ ⁣ We'll be retesting these sites. Check back for updates and be sure to download the @swimguide app to get the latest information on #Waterquality in Miami!⁣ ⁣ #miami #swimdrinkfish #waterkeeper #waterkeeperalliance #brickell #coconutgrove