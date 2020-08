VIDEO: sensacional estampida de cientos de delfines en las costas de California

View this post on Instagram

A remarkable whale watching experience yesterday with a pod of around 300 common dolphins stampeding! There is a greater than usual number of baby dolphins at this time of year, so be sure to watch for them jumping alongside their mothers! 🐬 Dolphin stampede behavior can be described as porpoising out of the water at a high rate of speed. Porpoising is the fastest mode of travel for dolphins because there is less resistance in the air than in water. It's thought that the dolphins could be evading a predator such as orcas, racing to catch a food source, or meeting up with another pod of dolphins. Dolphin stampedes can happen without warning or provocation. They are not scared of the boat. Book your Dolphin & Whale Super-Safe Safari at dolphinsafari.com (📷: Buck Munson)