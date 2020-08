Muere el padre de Steven Spielberg a los 103 años en Los Ángeles

View this post on Instagram

RIP ARNOLD SPIELBERG 1917-2020. The father of iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg has died at age 103. Arnold Spielberg died Tuesday of natural causes, his son's film production company, @amblin announced.