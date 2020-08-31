Katy Perry posa en ropa interior para mostrar cómo luce su cuerpo después de su embarazo

Katy Perry se convirtió en madre hace tan solo cinco días de su primera hija, Daisy Dove, fruto de su amor con el actor Orlando Bloom. La cantante sorprendió a sus fanáticos con una foto al natural y mostró sin filtros cómo luce a pocos días de haber dado a luz.
A través de sus historias de Instagram, la artista compartió una selfie en el espejo de su baño, como una parodia sobre su look de este año para los Video Music Awards (VMA) de la cadena musical MTV, que tuvieron lugar el domingo en Nueva York.
Aunque no pudo asistir este año, la cantante asistió por primera vez en 2008 – el mismo año en que lanzó su álbum debut- y fue anfitriona de la gala en 2017.
Apelando a la ironía, describió los elementos su look, y en el ítem “peinado y maquillaje” escribió: “Por: agotamiento”. En la imagen se la ve con un top de lactancia y una faja en la parte inferior, donde todavía se aprecia la inflamación de su panza.
El jueves Bloom confirmó el nacimiento de su hija con una tierna postal en blanco y negro donde ambos toman la pequeña mano de la beba. Unas horas antes hablaron a través de un comunicado que le enviaron a Unicef, entidad de la que son embajadores.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
