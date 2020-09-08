Entretenimiento

Recostada sobre una cama, Anastasiya Kvitko luce su pechonalidad con un top de cuero

Los modelitos de la rusa son de alto impacto
Por: Redacción

Anastasiya Kvitko casi nunca pasa desapercibida y siempre da de qué hablar en redes sociales. La llamada Kim Kardashian rusa publica fotos en Instagram que dejan con la boca abierta a sus millones de sus seguidores, admirados por su belleza.

En esta oportunidad, la modelo posó muy sexy recostada sobre una cama luciendo su pechonalidad con un top de cuero negro.

Top @prettylittlething 🌸

En una segunda imagen, la rubia apareció con unos ajustados leggins que resaltaron la atrevida prenda.

💓

Por si no fuera suficiente, Anastasiya también causó revuelo al exhibir su voluptuosa anatomía de perfil con unos jeans que dejaron apreciar su retaguardia.

