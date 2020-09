Lista de los principales ganadores de los premios Emmy 2020

View this post on Instagram

Tonight’s the night, all eyes are on ME! No matter who you’re rooting for it’s sure to be a fun ride (right @kiamotorsusa?) So, put on your comfy pants (or pajamas if that’s what you prefer), grab your #Emmy-themed drinks and snacks, download your at-home prediction sheet at Emmys.com and let’s see where the journey takes us! Watch the #Emmys LIVE at 5pm PT/8pm ET on @abcnetwork! What are your predictions? #EmmyAtHome