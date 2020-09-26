VIDEO: “Lo llevamos al borde de la locura” las inhumanas rutinas de entrenamiento de Stephen Curry

El regreso de la NBA y los playoffs que se están viviendo han sido verdaderamente espectaculares: tiros de últimos segundo, jugadas increíbles, grandes demostraciones individuales y colectivas, pero en esta postemporada falta algo: Stephen Curry.
Así es, la súper estrella de los Golden State Warriors que ha sido una de las más brillantes en la última época en la NBA, la fundación de la franquicia más exitosa de la década pasada, en resumen, se extraña su magia.
Para no extrañarla tanto, su coach personal, Brandon Payne ha publicado en redes sociales el brutal entrenamiento al que se está sometiendo Steph para regresar la próxima temporada a exigir su lugar en la NBA.
View this post on Instagram
@stephencurry30 working through multidirectional footwork and movement on the @theshootaway . These drills challenge player conditioning as well as shooting mechanics while fatigued. I have Steph work through drills like this in a competitive format to create game pressure on each shot. This one of our base level drills that expands and gets more difficult as the workout progresses. As Steph wins, the shooting games become more difficult.
“Es difícil decirle al mejor tirador de todos los tiempos que algo no es lo suficientemente bueno… tienes que encontrar maneras de desafiarlo que estén al borde de la locura, pero que a la vez tengan un sentido para él en cuanto a por qué lo estamos haciendo”, explicó el coach al podcast The Habershow.
View this post on Instagram
This is some of the work that @stephencurry30 goes through every offseason. His work ethic and attention to detail is second to none. Now I’m bringing the same concepts to players of all ages and skill levels. COMING SOON: I’m very excited about some new products I have have to offer basketball players, coaches, and parents very soon. Over the past decade I’ve had the tremendous opportunity to work with numerous NBA players and teams to create efficient, well thought out development programs. My philosophy is based on blending strength and conditioning with skill development to make players better faster. These programs will all be customized for each individual that signs up. In order to customize the program, and ensure I can personally have direct communication via Zoom calls, and text messages the number of available slots is extremely limited. Each program is limited to: ONLY 100 Players per 3 month period. This program will include a custom skill development program based off of each players individual needs, as well as a strength and conditioning program designed to compliment the skill program. You will get an inside look at footage from the NBA workouts that I conduct every offseason, including Steph Curry. We will watch the drills together, and I will give you the inside information you need to compete at the highest levels. Send a DM or email train@acceleratebasketball.com to get your spot reserved on the waiting list.
Curry no puede irse del entrenamiento si no anota 30 tiros consecutivos: “No podemos terminar si no mete 30 tiros seguidos. Lo consiguió en unos tres o cuatro minutos…” solo para dejar claro el tipo de estrella con la que esta entrenando.
Scottie Pippen sobre Steph Curry:
"Curry ha cambiado el juego para siempre, y nunca habrá otro jugador como él. Muchos chicos intentarán igualarlo e imitarlo, pero Steph hay uno solo…"
— GSWL (@GSWarriorsLATAM) September 20, 2020
Recibe gratis las noticias más importantes y más leídas diariamente en tu email