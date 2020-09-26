VIDEO: “Lo llevamos al borde de la locura” las inhumanas rutinas de entrenamiento de Stephen Curry

View this post on Instagram

@stephencurry30 working through multidirectional footwork and movement on the @theshootaway . These drills challenge player conditioning as well as shooting mechanics while fatigued. I have Steph work through drills like this in a competitive format to create game pressure on each shot. This one of our base level drills that expands and gets more difficult as the workout progresses. As Steph wins, the shooting games become more difficult.