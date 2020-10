Conoce la linda casa donde JoJo seduce a sus fans con sus fotos en lencería

View this post on Instagram

catch me on IG LIVE every week day at noon. im just singin and carryin on. here’s a clip of me playin around with “MAN” yesterday. a friendly reminder that this song is soooooo not about wanting a man/needing a man/ finding a man. ew. it’s 2020. it’s about DIGGING yourSELF finding comfort and confidence on your own and recognizing that no one can love you like YOU can. until you meet your equal- don’t waste ya time! go inward! and rn since we have no choice- just do it! write out what you want for yourself and believe it’s yours! xoxoxoxoxoox jo.