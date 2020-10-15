Las precauciones que ha tomado la Reina Isabel II en su primera aparición pública en meses

Este jueves la reina Isabel II ha realizado su primera aparición pública en meses acompañada de su nieto el príncipe Guillermo para inaugurar un centro de análisis energético en un laboratorio de Salisbury, Inglaterra.
Aunque la monarca de 94 años ha mantenido su agenda de compromisos durante la actual pandemia del coronavirus, todos ellos se habían celebrado hasta ahora en el castillo de Windsor -una de sus residencias oficiales- después de que el duque de Edimburgo y ella se instalaran allí para pasar gran parte del período de confinamiento, a excepción de la temporada estival -cuando ponen rumbo a Balmoral- y una breve visita a Sandringham a principios de este mes
Según ha podido saber la revista HELLO!, todas las personas que han estado hoy en contacto directo con la soberana o con el duque de Cambridge -un total de 48- se sometieron antes a una prueba para detectar el covid-19 y dieron negativo.
Además, ambas partes tomaron todas las precauciones posibles tras consultar con expertos en la materia para minimizar el riesgo de contagio. Isabel, por ejemplo, se desplazó hasta allí en helicóptero, y Guillermo viajó por su cuenta en coche.
