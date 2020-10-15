Tenista huye de Rusia tras contraer coronavirus por temor a ser hospitalizado

El tenista violó los protocolos de seguridad Rusos para salir del país con su familia
Sam Querrey.
Foto: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

El tenista estadounidense Sam Querrey, posicionado en el 49 del ranking de la ATP, se encuentra desaparecido junto con su esposa e hijo de ocho meses, después de haber huído de Rusia tras contraer coronavirus.

De acuerdo a información de Ben Rothenberng, periodista de The New York Times, Querrey se encontraba en Rusia para participar en el ATP 500 de San Petersburgo, pero antes de su primer partido, él, su esposa y su hijo de tan solo ocho meses, dieron positivos a COVID-19 y se les ordenó que guardaran reposo en el hotel Four Seasons de dicha ciudad soviética.

Sin embargo, Querrey recibió una llamada de las autoridades de salud de Rusia, quienes le dijeron que un doctor iría a revisarlos y en caso de que alguien de la familia presentara síntomas, tendría que ser hospitalizado. Al escuchar esto, Sam Querrey contrató un avión privado para que sacara a la familia del territorio ruso con destino a algún país cercano que no cuente con protocolos de coronavirus tan estricto.

Abandonar el hotel, violar los protocolos de seguridad rusos y volar para salir del país, ha sido considerado por la ATP como una infracción grave y el organismo del tenis dio a conocer que abrirá una investigación al respecto. Hasta el momento, se desconoce el paradero de la familia Querrey.

 

