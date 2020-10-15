Tenista huye de Rusia tras contraer coronavirus por temor a ser hospitalizado

El tenista violó los protocolos de seguridad Rusos para salir del país con su familia

El tenista estadounidense Sam Querrey, posicionado en el 49 del ranking de la ATP, se encuentra desaparecido junto con su esposa e hijo de ocho meses, después de haber huído de Rusia tras contraer coronavirus.

De acuerdo a información de Ben Rothenberng, periodista de The New York Times, Querrey se encontraba en Rusia para participar en el ATP 500 de San Petersburgo, pero antes de su primer partido, él, su esposa y su hijo de tan solo ocho meses, dieron positivos a COVID-19 y se les ordenó que guardaran reposo en el hotel Four Seasons de dicha ciudad soviética.

Sin embargo, Querrey recibió una llamada de las autoridades de salud de Rusia, quienes le dijeron que un doctor iría a revisarlos y en caso de que alguien de la familia presentara síntomas, tendría que ser hospitalizado. Al escuchar esto, Sam Querrey contrató un avión privado para que sacara a la familia del territorio ruso con destino a algún país cercano que no cuente con protocolos de coronavirus tan estricto.

49th-ranked Sam Querrey entered the ATP 500 St. Petersburg, and was slated to face second-seeded Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the main draw. Before that match, however, Sam tested positive for coronavirus. So, too, did Sam's wife, Abby, and eight-month-old son, Ford. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) October 14, 2020

Sam received an unexpected call from someone with the Russian health authorities who said that the family would be visited by a doctor, and if they were found to have symptoms they could be forced to be hospitalized. This took the shine off the five-star moment considerably. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) October 14, 2020

So Sam, who has worn patches from a private jet sponsor during some of the bigger matches in his career (including his Wimbledon semifinal run in 2017), arranged and paid for a private jet to whisk the family across the Russian border, away from the health authority's reach. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) October 14, 2020

Not wanting to further entangle local health authorities in that country (or maybe cause extradition?), the plan is for Querrey to keep his whereabouts undisclosed (cue the Carmen Sandiego theme, Rockapella), but here's a map of the region. October is lovely around the Baltic! pic.twitter.com/DEPUcfMmzA — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) October 14, 2020

ATP also said in that letter to players that such a move could "jeopardize an event's ability to operate and have repercussions on the rest of the Tour." Indeed, this is not exactly a moment of compliance on the tour's record as they seek approval worldwide for further events. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) October 14, 2020

I will keep y'all posted on any further developments, but that's where the story of Sam Querrey fleeing Russia rests for now. [/thread] — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) October 14, 2020

Abandonar el hotel, violar los protocolos de seguridad rusos y volar para salir del país, ha sido considerado por la ATP como una infracción grave y el organismo del tenis dio a conocer que abrirá una investigación al respecto. Hasta el momento, se desconoce el paradero de la familia Querrey.

