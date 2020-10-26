Vientos impulsan rápidamente el crecimiento del Silverado Fire en Orange County y genera evacuaciones

El Silverado Fire ya es de 2,000 acres y ha causado la evacuación de 60,000 personas en el área de Irvine

Un nuevo incendio con unas muy malas condiciones de viento amenaza al sur de California.
Foto: JOSH EDELSON / AFP / Getty Images
La mañana de este lunes inició un incendio forestal en el sur de California al que han bautizado Silverado Fire y el cual ya ha crecido a un total de 2,000 acres de acuerdo al Departamento de Bomberos de Orange County.

Debido al rápido crecimiento de las llamas y las fuertes condiciones del viento, las autoridades han emitido una orden de evacuación inmediata para al menos 60,000 personas en el área de Irvine.

Los bomberos han emitido evacuación inmediata de las siguientes escuelas:

  • Northwood High School
  • Elementary Schools: Portola Springs, Eastwood, Stonegate, Loma Ridge, Canyon View y Santiago Hill
  • Montessori: Le Port, Nortwood y Little Explorers
  • El Distrito Escolar Unificado de Tustin evacuará: Hick Canyon y Orchard Hills

Además, las siguientes calles están cerradas:

  • Portolla desde la Calle 241 hasta Jamboree
  • La Calle 241 desde la 133 hasta Santiago
  • Santiago Canyon Road dressed Cook hasta la Calle 241

