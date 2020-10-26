Vientos impulsan rápidamente el crecimiento del Silverado Fire en Orange County y genera evacuaciones

La mañana de este lunes inició un incendio forestal en el sur de California al que han bautizado Silverado Fire y el cual ya ha crecido a un total de 2,000 acres de acuerdo al Departamento de Bomberos de Orange County.

Debido al rápido crecimiento de las llamas y las fuertes condiciones del viento, las autoridades han emitido una orden de evacuación inmediata para al menos 60,000 personas en el área de Irvine.

Approximately 60,000 people are evacuating the Irvine area. Check your evacuation location here: https://t.co/gAGlMlPUL2 pic.twitter.com/RhVJu7g0us

Flames are burning by the 241 Freeway near Santiago Canyon Road 📹. OC Hawk https://t.co/v9fgLbVHPM #SilveradoFire pic.twitter.com/cgBaSUq5TM

Los bomberos han emitido evacuación inmediata de las siguientes escuelas:

#SilveradoFire has grown to 2,000 acres. All air support has been grounded due to high winds. If you are in the evacuation area please evacuate immediately.

See below for school list evacuation. pic.twitter.com/0wFIp9UIU8

