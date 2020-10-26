Vientos impulsan rápidamente el crecimiento del Silverado Fire en Orange County y genera evacuaciones

La mañana de este lunes inició un incendio forestal en el sur de California al que han bautizado Silverado Fire y el cual ya ha crecido a un total de 2,000 acres de acuerdo al Departamento de Bomberos de Orange County.
Debido al rápido crecimiento de las llamas y las fuertes condiciones del viento, las autoridades han emitido una orden de evacuación inmediata para al menos 60,000 personas en el área de Irvine.
Flames have jumped the 241. #SilveradoFire
Approximately 60,000 people are evacuating the Irvine area. Check your evacuation location here: https://t.co/gAGlMlPUL2 pic.twitter.com/RhVJu7g0us
— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 26, 2020
Flames are burning by the 241 Freeway near Santiago Canyon Road 📹. OC Hawk https://t.co/v9fgLbVHPM #SilveradoFire pic.twitter.com/cgBaSUq5TM
— KTLA (@KTLA) October 26, 2020
Los bomberos han emitido evacuación inmediata de las siguientes escuelas:
- Northwood High School
- Elementary Schools: Portola Springs, Eastwood, Stonegate, Loma Ridge, Canyon View y Santiago Hill
- Montessori: Le Port, Nortwood y Little Explorers
- El Distrito Escolar Unificado de Tustin evacuará: Hick Canyon y Orchard Hills
#SilveradoFire has grown to 2,000 acres. All air support has been grounded due to high winds. If you are in the evacuation area please evacuate immediately.
See below for school list evacuation. pic.twitter.com/0wFIp9UIU8
— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 26, 2020
Además, las siguientes calles están cerradas:
- Portolla desde la Calle 241 hasta Jamboree
- La Calle 241 desde la 133 hasta Santiago
- Santiago Canyon Road dressed Cook hasta la Calle 241
Road closures for #SilveradoFire:
•Portolla from 241 to Jamboree
•241 from the 133 to Santiago
•Santiago Canyon Rd from Cooks to the 241 pic.twitter.com/s7Gg1wjAvO
— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 26, 2020
