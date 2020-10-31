¡Brad Pitt está soltero! El galán más cotizado de Hollywood termina su noviazgo con Nicole Poturalski

Uno de los hombres más atractivos y cotizados de Hollywood acaba de quedar totalmente fuera de compromisos.
El galán por excelencia del espéctaculo, Brad Pitt, terminó su relación con la modelo Nicole Poturalski, según información de medios locales
View this post on Instagram
O Brad Pitt χώρισε από τη Nicole Poturalski. Επαναλαμβάνω, ο Brad Pitt είναι και πάλι single. Κι εκτός από το μπράτσο του καναπέ αν μας ακούει ο Brad μπορεί να γείρει και στον ώμο μας, τον διαθέτουμε, αν ψάχνει κάπου να ξεχαστεί. Στο linkin.bio μαθαίνεις τι συνέβη μεταξύ τους και αυτό το ειδύλλιο έλαβε τέλος μέσα σε μόλις 3 μήνες. ____________________________________ . . . . . . . #BradPitt #NicolePoturalski
En base al portal “Page Six”, aseguró que la pareja que se conoció y se relacionó hace poco tiempo decidió no continuar más con su fugaz romance.
Y es que todo indica que fue la pandemia del COVID-19 lo que propició que el vínculo entre ambos terminara de romperse. El medio afirma que él se encuentra viviendo en Estados Unidos actualmente, mientras que la guapa modelo está en Alemania.
Brad Pitt, quien actualmente tiene 56 años, comenzó a salir con Poturalski en Berlín, cuando el intérprete de “World War Z” se encontraba promocionando “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” donde comparte créditos con Leonardo DiCaprio.
Según el mismo portal, “Page Six”, comenzaron a tener citas en varias ocasiones, siendo captados en Los Ángeles y Francia. Estos rumores se volvieron más polémicos pues se descubrió que Nicole, de 27 años, está en un matrimonio abierto con el empresario Roland Mary y ambos tienen un hijo de siete años.
View this post on Instagram
Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski attended Kanye West concert together in November Brad Pitt, German model Nicole Poturalski and Alia Shawkat (rear)SplashNews.com Page Six has exclusively confirmed that Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski are a couple — and it appears that the relationship may go back as far as nine months. Pitt and Poturalski — who goes professionally by Nico Mary, and bears a resemblance to Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie — were seen this week boarding a private jet from Paris to the South of France. A source told us: “They are seeing each other. They’re enjoying a vacation together.” Pitt arrived from LAX to Paris to meet up with Poturalski, who flew to the City of Light from Berlin. But photos have surfaced of the duo sitting together in a VIP box at a Kanye West concert at the Hollywood Bowl way back in November. In the shots, Pitt certainly seems to be smitten with Poturalski, laying on the ol’ charm as the two laugh and appear to be deep in conversation. (Around the same time, there were rumors Pitt was dating Alia Shawkat. The actress joined them at the same concert, and was seen at an LA art show with Pitt. She later revealed they’re just friends.)
A cuatro años de haber terminado con Angelina Jolie, ¿quién será la siguiente en conquistar el corazón de Brad Pitt?
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email