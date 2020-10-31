¡Brad Pitt está soltero! El galán más cotizado de Hollywood termina su noviazgo con Nicole Poturalski

View this post on Instagram

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski attended Kanye West concert together in November Brad Pitt, German model Nicole Poturalski and Alia Shawkat (rear)SplashNews.com Page Six has exclusively confirmed that Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski are a couple — and it appears that the relationship may go back as far as nine months. Pitt and Poturalski — who goes professionally by Nico Mary, and bears a resemblance to Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie — were seen this week boarding a private jet from Paris to the South of France. A source told us: “They are seeing each other. They’re enjoying a vacation together.” Pitt arrived from LAX to Paris to meet up with Poturalski, who flew to the City of Light from Berlin. But photos have surfaced of the duo sitting together in a VIP box at a Kanye West concert at the Hollywood Bowl way back in November. In the shots, Pitt certainly seems to be smitten with Poturalski, laying on the ol’ charm as the two laugh and appear to be deep in conversation. (Around the same time, there were rumors Pitt was dating Alia Shawkat. The actress joined them at the same concert, and was seen at an LA art show with Pitt. She later revealed they’re just friends.)