5 famosos que perdieron valiosas joyas

Perder objetos de valor duele, sin importar qué tanto dinero se tiene. Y esto le pasa a cualquiera, incluso a las más populares celebridades. Hoy te dejamos una lista de famosos que perdieron valiosas joyas.
1. Ariana Grande
Durante un concierto llevaba un gargantilla de diamantes con un costo de $169 mil dólares, el broche se rompió a mitad de la presentación y se le cayó.
2. Kim Kardashian
En un icónico capítulo de su reality show Keeping up with the Kardashian, la familia se fue de vacaciones a Bora Bora, ella estaba observando el mar en el muelle, cuando su ahora ex marido Kris Humphries, la cargó y la aventó al agua, cuando salió se dio cuenta que sus aretes con un valor de $75 mil dólares se le cayeron. Su hermana Kylie fue quien los recuperó, no sin antes dejar una escena memorable en donde Kim aparece llorando y Kourtney le grita: “Kim, hay gente muriendo”.
3. Christina Hendricks
En la alfombra roja de los Golden Globe del 2011 le habían prestado un brazalete de la marca Chopard con un valor de $850 mil dólares, por no estar bien abrochado se le cayó y se dio cuenta cuando ya estaba en el auditorio, cuando quiso salir a buscarlo los guardias no la dejaron. Poco tiempo después la marca reportó que el brazalete había aparecido.
4. Emma Watson
Tras una visita al spa del hotel Mandarín en Londres dejó sus 3 anillos en la caja fuerte para objetos personales y los olvidó. Aunque estos anillos no eran de un valor muy alto si eran valiosos sentimentalmente, pues uno de los anillos se lo había dado su madre cuando Emma cumplió 18 años. Al parecer Emma los dejó por accidente en el cajón y cuando llamó al hotel para que se los guardaran le dijeron que ya no estaban ahí.
5. Shakira
En el 2011 cuando le dio la mano a sus fans uno de ellos le arrancó el anillo del dedo, hasta el día de hoy no se sabe el valor exacto del objeto pero seguramente Shak no quedó muy contenta.
