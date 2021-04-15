Mataron a conocido entrenador de baloncesto cuando intentó robar drogas a un cartel mexicano

Además de ser entrenador en una escuela secundaria de Carolina del Norte, también formaba parte de un cartel de Sinaloa

Mataron a conocido entrenador de baloncesto cuando intentó robar drogas a un cartel mexicano
La víctima recibió varios disparos durante el tiroteo.
Foto: ETIENNE LAURENT / EFE
Por: Redacción

Un entrenador de baloncesto de una escuela secundaria en Carolina del Norte fue asesinado a tiros mientras intentaba robar drogas y dinero de un escondite utilizado por un violento cartel de drogas mexicano.

Los funcionarios identificaron a la víctima como , quien trabajó como entrenador y maestro en Union Academy en Monroe.

 

Los investigadores dicen que Harris también era parte de una “organización criminal” que estaba empeñada en robar a algunas de las personas más peligrosas de la ciudad, el Cartel de la Nueva Generación de Sinaloa.

Según la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Alamance, Harris, junto con “un equipo de personas”, se coló en un parque de casas móviles el 8 de abril para limpiar un “escondite” utilizado por el Cartel.
Harris supuestamente ingresó primero al escondite y capturó a uno de los miembros del Cartel, de nombre Alonso Beltrán Lara .
En algún momento durante el incidente, las autoridades dicen que otro presunto miembro del cártel entró a la casa y se desató un tiroteo.
“Fue casi como un tiroteo del viejo oeste”, dijo el alguacil del condado de Alamance, Terry Johnson .

ARCHIVADO EN:

Baloncesto Carolina del Norte

Qué cocinar hoy

Cómo preparar salsa de zanahoria: receta fácil

Cómo preparar salsa de zanahoria: receta fácil

Nuestras madres nos lo dijeron hasta el cansancio: hay que comer más vegetales.

Noticias