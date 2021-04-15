Mataron a conocido entrenador de baloncesto cuando intentó robar drogas a un cartel mexicano

Un entrenador de baloncesto de una escuela secundaria en Carolina del Norte fue asesinado a tiros mientras intentaba robar drogas y dinero de un escondite utilizado por un violento cartel de drogas mexicano.

Los funcionarios identificaron a la víctima como , quien trabajó como entrenador y maestro en Union Academy en Monroe.

Even if they got away, Cartel would have found them and their families.

"Barney Harris, who taught and coached basketball at Union Academy in Monroe, and his brother-in-law Steven Stewart were allegedly trying to steal drugs and cash from a trailer used by the cartel " pic.twitter.com/nj4O3T0NVo

— ultrapurwater (@ultrapurwater) April 16, 2021